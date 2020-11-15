Phase Ist of DDC, Panchayat by-elections

448 Nomination papers received at B’la
BARAMULLA: For the Phase Ist of Panchayat by-elections, 448 nomination papers including 53 for vacant Sarpanch seats and 395 for vacant Panch seats were received here at Baramulla.
These nominations papers were received from Kandi, Rafiabad, Tangmarg, Khaipora, Chandilwanigam and Wailoo blocks of the district till the last date of filing of nomination papers.
After scrutiny, 04 nomination papers for vacant Panch seats were rejected thereby leaving 391 nominations valid. However, all the nominations received for Sarpanch seats were found correct and none of the nominations were rejected.
Meanwhile the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed as 16 November 2020.