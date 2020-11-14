2 Bandipora residents injured in Kupwara mishap

Kupwara: Two persons were injured after the load carrier they were travelling in met with an accident at Badibera in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Reports said the vehicle bearing Registration number JK-015A 2270 met with an accident at Badibera injuring the duo.

They have been identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Sonawari Hajin and Mohammad Saleem Wagay, son of Ghulam Ahmad Wagay, resident of Bandipora.

The injured were evacuated to nearby Hospital from where they were reffered to Sub-District Hospital Kupwara for specialised treatment. (GNS)

