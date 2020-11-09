IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain, snow across J&K from November 13

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread moderate rain and snowfall across the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state from November 13 on account of active western disturbance.
A letter by the IMD to Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh reads that light rain/snow will commence at a few places in Kashmir on the night of November 13 and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution with its peak during 14th and 15th with heavy rain/snow expected at isolated places on these dates.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rain/snowfall in upper reaches including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Baramulla, Bandipora, Shopian and Kupwara in Kashmir, Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Drass and Zanskar in Ladakh.
The precipitation may lead to disruption in surface and air traffic while it may also cause landslides at vulnerable places along Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh highways and disrupt apple harvesting, the IMD said.
Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread moderate rain and snowfall across the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state from November 13 on account of active western disturbance.