PAGD’s maiden meet in Jammu underway at Farooq’s residence

Srinagar: The first meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) began in Jammu at National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah’s Bathindi residence on Saturday.

All the members of PAGD arrived Farooq’s residence at around 11:00 am this morning.

The PAGD is expected to hold deliberations on various issues including the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls the schedule for which was announced by the government recently.

Today’s meeting of the alliance is the third so far in the region.

Earlier, the PAGD held a meeting each in Kashmir Kargil where it got the support of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a group formed by Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Sahib-e-Zaman Trust Kargil, Jamiat-e-Ahli Sunnat, Ahle Sufian Naqshbandi and Students Movement Kargil. (KNO)

