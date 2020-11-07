PAGD to contest DDC polls unitedly

By on No Comment

PAGD to contest DDC polls unitedly

Srinagar: People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) comprising major J&K political parties has decided to contest maiden DDC polls scheduled from November 28.
“The PAGD has unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly. Despite the abruptness of the DDC elections in terms of timing it is important that this sacred space in democracy is not allowed to be invaded n marauded by divisive forces, ” People’s Conference chief, Sajad Lone tweeted this evening.

PAGD to contest DDC polls unitedly added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.