581 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Six more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. According to officials, four deaths were reported from Kashmir and two from Jammu division. The deceased persons included three from Srinagar, one from Ganderbal, one from Kathua and one from Ramban.

Of the 1,523 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1009 have been in Kashmir division and 514 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 97,805 with 581 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

Srinagar district with 373 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (147), Budgam (94), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 265 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 353 were reported from Kashmir and 228 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 169 followed by Baramulla 58 , Budgam 29, Ganderbal 20, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 12, Pulwama 13, Kupwara 37, Shopian 4, and Kulgam 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 92 at , followed by Udhampur 23, Poonch 8, Samba 10, Doda 11, Ramban 23, Kathua 9, whereas Rajouri 12 and Kishtwar reported 20 cases.

Officials said that 632 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 339 from Kashmir and 293 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 90,537 which include 53,720 from Kashmir and 36,817 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,745 active cases, of which 4,188 are from Kashmir and 1,557 from Jammu division.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print