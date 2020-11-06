Local militant surrenders at Pampore gunfight site, police say

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that a local militant had surrendered at the gunfight site in south Kashmir’s Pulwama wherein another militant was killed by forces.
A civilian, who was injured in firing during the gunfight also succumbed to his injuries this morning.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this morning that a local militant had surrendered before the forces during the encounter, which it said was still on.
