J&K slumps to bottom of governance index in India

Srinagar: Instead of the promised development, the abrogation of Article 370 has worsened every development indicator in Jammu and Kashmir, be it governance, growth or equity, reveals a study done by thinktank Public Affairs Index (PAI). Among Union Territories, J&K figures at the very bottom of the index.

According to the new study, which has adopted rigorous, data-based framework to measure the quality of governance, Jammu and Kashmir is the worst performer with a score in the negative, of -0.50.

Chandigarh was found to be the best-governed Union Territory with 1.05 PAI points, followed by Puducherry (0.52), Lakshadweep (0.003), Dadar and Nagar Haveli (0.69).

Jammu and Kashmir also emerged at the bottom in the growth parameter after scoring -1.34 points while Puducherry topped with 1.219 points.

In equality index, Chandigarh achieved top position while Jammu and Kashmir achieved third spot with 0.56 points.

Three dimensions of sustainable development — Equity, Growth and Sustainability as the overarching goals of governance — constitute the bases in the approach to measuring the performance of the states and UTs.

Kerala with 1.388 PAI points was adjudged the best governed state in the country while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom with -1.461 points.

In the ‘Small States’ category, Goa was ranked first with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya (0.797) and Himachal Pradesh (0.725)

In Sustainability, which was topped by Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir stood at fifth spot after scoring -0.74 points.

This is the first such study to assess the level of governance in Jammu and Kashmir after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 in August last year and downgraded the state into two Union Territories.

