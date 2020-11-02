Grand Imam of Al-Azhar calls for global legislation criminalising anti-Muslim actions

Cairo: Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb called on the international community to criminalise anti-Muslim actions, following the crisis of the cartoons offending Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), published by a satirical French magazine.
“These offensive cartoons as absurd, slapstick, chaotic, and outright hostile to the Islamic religion and its Holy Prophet,” Sheikh el-Tayeb said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that “it is painful that insulting Islam becomes a means for voter mobilisation”.
—Agencies
