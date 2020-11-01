JKBOSE reschedules opening paper of class 12 annual exam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday postponed the opening paper of this year’s class 12 annual examination by two days in view of clash with Services Selection Board (SSB) exam on the same day.

The annual secondary examination was scheduled from November 10 which would now commence from November 12 now, in-charge Joint Secretary Examinations at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak told Kashmir Reader.

He said the paper had been rescheduled as it clashed with the SSB exam on the day.

