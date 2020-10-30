Farooq stopped from offering prayers at Hazratbal shrine: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Friday alleged that authorities had blocked the residence of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah at Gupkar and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.
A NC spokesperson said in a statement the party “condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad un Nabi (SAW) “.
