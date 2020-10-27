Gunfight breaks out in Mochwa

Srinagar: An encounter between militants and government forces broke out in Mouchwa area of Budgam district on Tuesday evening.
A joint team of Police and army’s 50RR launched a cordon and search operation in Mouchwa area.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and forces.
As per the sources, two JeM militants are believed to be trapped. GNS
