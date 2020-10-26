Snow in Kashmir, Ladakh but no more this month

Weather to be dry till 30th, says MeT; highway open today for Jammu-bound LMVs

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions were experienced in Kashmir valley on Sunday with several higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh received snowfall.

The meteorological department had on Saturday predicted light snowfall in upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the next 24 hours. Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Mughal Road received light snowfall on Sunday while in Ladakh, Drass and adjoining areas along with Zojilla pass and Mina-Marg received the season’s first snowfall.

MeT officials said that several areas along the 434 km Srinagar-Leh national highway received two to four inches of snow on Sunday.

However, the officials said, traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway was through and remained unaffected.

Due to the snowfall in higher reaches, the plains of Kashmir valley witnessed a sharp drop in maximum temperatures.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of MeT Department, Srinagar, told Kashmir Reader, “A western disturbance is currently passing over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, due to which upper reaches have experienced light snowfall and plains have experienced decline in temperatures. It will only remain for 24 hours, as predicted,” he said.

He added that there will be significant improvement in weather during the day on Monday while the weather will remain dry for next few days in Kashmir valley.

“There is no possibility of rainfall further. The weather will remain dry up to 30th of this month in Kashmir valley,” he said.

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 18.4 degree Celsius on Sunday against the normal of 21.2 degree Celsius. Qazigund recorded the maximum temperature of 23.1 degree Celsius against the normal of 21.3 degree Celsius. Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 14.9 degree Celsius, way lower than the normal temperature.

Gulmarg was the coldest, recording maximum temperature of 10.0 Celsius on Sunday, a decline of over 3 degrees Celsius than normal. Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius, against the normal of 19.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic movement was suspended on Mughal Road due to snowfall at Pir Ki Gali stretch.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain open for traffic on Monday for Jammu bound vehicles. Traffic officials said that subject to fair weather and road condition, LMVs shall be allowed towards Jammu from Srinagar.

For HMVs and load carriers, the officials said that only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Levdoora shall be allowed towards Jammu.

On Mughal Road, the traffic officials said that only downward traffic of load carriers carrying fresh fruits and vegetables shall be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch.

