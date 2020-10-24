4 KAS officers transferred

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday transferred four KAS officers in the civil administration.

As per the order, Pankaj Magotra, Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, till further orders.

Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Arun Kishore Kotwal, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Dr Des Raj Bhagat, Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell, holding additional charge of Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print