Student jumps in river in Sopore, rescue operation on

BARAMULLA: A student of class 8th jumped into the river Jhelum on Wednesday evening in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that, a student of class 8 identified as Shahid Nazir Changal son of Nazir Ahmad Changal of Ahadbab crossing jumped into the river from bypass bridge Sopore. Soon after the incident Sopore police along with locals reached the spot and started a rescue operation, however they could not trace the youth.

On Thursday morning the rescue operation was resumed and teams of police, SDRF and others were called to trace and fishout the body, however the body could not retrieve when last reports came in.

The sources said that there was some issue with the boy and his family and the boy left the home and reached the suicide spot at bypass bridge, then he shared the location to his family, when family and other people reached the spot the boy jumped into the river Jhelum from the bridge.

Police said that a case has been also registered and investigation is also on, however the first priority is to fish out the body.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print