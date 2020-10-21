Govt sets up panels to draw roadmap, modalities for DDC polls

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday constituted an apex-level and two divisional committees to draw a roadmap for conducting district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
An order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), said the ‘terms of reference’ of the apex panel will be to draw a roadmap and detailed schedule for conduct of the elections on the basis of inputs from the divisional committees and upon assessment of the ground-level situation.
“Based on an assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the division-level committees shall submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints to the apex-level committee,” it said.
The apex-level committee would submit its report to the administration by October 27. The committee shall be serviced by the department of rural development and Panchayati Raj.
The move follows the amendment to Panchayati Raj Act allowing setting up of a District Development Council for which polls would be held later this year.
Each district will have 14 constituencies excluding municipal limits to set up the council led by chairpersons.