BJP hails move

Srinagar: The BJP Kashmir unit on Monday welcomed the summoning of Farooq Abdullah by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore scam of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and stated that Abdullah’s played with the future of youth.

Kashmir Media-In-Charge Manzoor Bhat in a statement issued here appreciated the ED’s questioning of Abdullah.

He said people are waiting for the moment when the accused involved in the scam would be arrested and justice would be delivered to them.

“Under Abdullah’s nose, the scam was done and he acted as a mute spectator.

“The money meant for developmental work was looted and used for building their houses and increasing properties. Consecutive governments in J&K tried to hush-up the issue,” he said.

Bhat said they welcome the move and urged the Government of India to nab other leaders also who were indulged in corruption and other scams.

“People are also happy with the move as from the past 40 years of Congress rule nothing was being done on the ground,” he said.

“There was embezzlement of funds of JKCA and culprits should be put behind the bars. The case was pending from 2012 and ED’s questioning is raising hope of justice in it,” Bhat said.

While reacting to Farooq Abdullah’s reaction over ED’ summon as ‘BJP is employing agencies to target him, Bhat said BJP rejects such allegations and believes in vibrant functioning of democratic institutions.

“Party has nothing to do with the ED summons to Abdullah and it is the domain of investigating agencies and not of BJP leaders. He is now frustrated as no one is interested in their family politics,” he said adding that Gupkar declaration is already a dead document,

Bhat said Abdullah’s are doing cheap politics and they have befooled people from the past several decades. The investigating agencies have exposed their misdoings and scams and now they are seeing big change as people are not concerned about their dramas, he added.

