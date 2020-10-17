SMC holds special financial assistance camps for street vendors

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Saturday organised special financial assistance camps in various wards of the city in order to facilitate the street vendors under PM- Street vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme.

The camps in the first phase were organised in 16 wards including 2 of Lal Chowk,4 Rainawari, 5 Barbarshah, 7 Khanyar, 9 Madeen Sahib, 29 Magarmal, 30 Jawahar Nagar, 31 Chanpora, 32 Hyderpora and 34 Panttha Chowk from 10 am to 2 pm.

Under this scheme a loan of Rs 10,000 is being provided to street vendors as soft loan.

These Camps have been organised under the overall supervision of Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali .

He said that by organising these camps and having interactive and awareness sessions with the street vendors will be motivating for them to take the benefits of the scheme .

The SMC Commissioner further directed ward officers to mobilise thier staff especially tax personal in informing vendors to approach to the concerned camps / wards for the know how of the scheme.

On the occasion SMC invited officers from the banks operating in the jurisdiction of the above wards where camps were organised and street vendors called for the onspot and hassle free grant of financial assistance

The total number of cases registered in a single day were 450 besides issuing on spot Letter Of Request (LOR) to Banks for 146 vendors .

SMC till date has registered 5400 vendors for financial assistance under the Government of India scheme.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print