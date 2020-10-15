12 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Twelve deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 1352, whereas 701 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 85K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include five deceased persons from Srinagar, and one from Shopian.

Six fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include three deceased persons from Jammu, two from Udhampur, and one from Rajouri.

So far 1352 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 909 in Kashmir, and 443 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 325 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (132), Budgam (90), Pulwama (74), Kupwara and Anantnag (70) each, Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (33), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 230 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (40), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (25), Poonch (22), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 701 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 33 travellers, the overall tally have reached to 85, 409 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Among them, 437 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 264 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 163, followed by Baramulla 70, Budgam 43, Ganderbal 35, Bandipora 32, Anantnag 28, Pulwama 26, Bandipora 24, Kupwara 23, Shopian 9, and Kulgam 8.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 128, followed by Kishtwar 28, Rajouri 22, Udhampur 21, Poonch 18, Samba 13, Doda 11, Ramban and Kathua 9 each, Reasi 5.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 17064 total cases followed by Budgam with 5515, Baramulla 5033, Pulwama 4316, Kupwara 3967, Anantnag 3843, Bandipora 3752, Ganderbal 3225, Kulgam 2357, and Shopian 2111.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15630, followed by Rajouri 3057, Udhampur 2537, Doda 2422, Kathua 2289, Poonch 2047, Samba 2023, Ramban 1471, Kishtwar 1588, and Reasi 1162.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 85409, which include 51183 in Kashmir and 34226 in Jammu.

The officials said that 816 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 415 from Kashmir and 401 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 74318, which include 44377 from Kashmir, and 29941 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 19, 02, 884 tests results available, a total of 85, 409 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 9739 active positive- cases, in which 5897 are from Kashmir, and 3842 from Jammu.

