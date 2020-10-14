Samoon reviews functioning of online career guidance for students

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, School Education and Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today reviewed the status of online career guidance for students in Government Schools.

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella, was also present on the occasion.

During threadbare discussions, the meeting was informed that the online career guidance has been initiated for students of Jammu and Kashmir with a motive of encouraging and counseling students to choose their career as per their own interests, personality and skills. This endeavor provides an opportunity to students to know about different occupations, jobs and businesses and select their career accordingly.

The meeting was also informed that the programme has already been started in two districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal to provide online career guidance to students there.

Principal Secretary directed the concerned authorities to ensure coordination with each other to implement online career counseling in all other districts of the UT so that the students get benefitted and improve their skills as per market demands.

Deputy Commissioners, Udhampur, Budgam and Ganderbal also attended the meeting through video conferencing and gave details of functioning of these centres in their respective districts.

Director, School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta; Director Skill Development, Sajad Hussain Ganai and Director Finance, School Education, Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan attended the meeting via video conferencing besides other senior officers of Education department were also present.

