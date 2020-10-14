Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months

Srinagar: Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been released after 14 months of detention, the government announced on Tuesday night.
“Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released, government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
An order issued by Principal secretary home Shaleen Kabra said that government has revoked the detention order of Mehbooba issued by district magistrate Srinagar with immediate effect.
The former chief minister was among hundreds of people detained on the eve of August 5 to prevent protests against the abrogation of Article 370. While two former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released early this year, Mehbooba continued to remain detained at her Fairview home on Gupkar road.
Mehbooba’s daughter Itlija Mufti who operates Twitter account of her mother since last year expressed gratitude for the support she received from people.
“As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. ?? ???? ?? May allah protect you,” she tweeted.