7 deaths, 677 fresh cases

Srinagar: Seven deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the toll of victims to 1340, whereas 677 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 84K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Baramulla, and one each from Srinagar and Budgam.

Three fatalities were reported from the Jammu division. They include two deceased persons from Jammu, and one from Rajouri.

So far 1340 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 903 in Kashmir, and 437 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 320 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (132), Budgam (90), Pulwama (74), Kupwara and Anantnag (70) each, Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 227 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (44), Doda (40), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (23), Poonch (22), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 677 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 40 travellers, the overall tally reached to 84, 708 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Among them, 364 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 313 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 145, followed by Baramulla 53, Pulwama 43, Budgam 35, Bandipora 24, Ganderbal 22, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 14, Bandipora 10, Kulgam 9, and Shopian 1.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 121, followed by Rajouri 41, Kishtwar 40, Reasi and Doda 23 each, Udhampur 16, Poonch and Samba 12 each, Ramban 9, and Kathua 7.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 16901 total cases followed by Budgam with 5472, Baramulla 4963, Pulwama 4290, Kupwara 3944, Anantnag 3815, Bandipora 3720, Ganderbal 3190, Kulgam 2349, and Shopian 2102.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15502, followed by Rajouri 3035, Udhampur 2516, Doda 2411, Kathua 2280, Poonch 2029, Samba 2010, Ramban 1462, Kishtwar 1560, and Reasi 1157.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 84708, which include 50746 in Kashmir and 33962 in Jammu.

The officials said that 796 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 398 from Kashmir and 398 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 73502, which include 43962 from Kashmir, and 29540 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 18, 75, 262 tests results available, a total of 84, 708 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 9866 active positive- cases, in which 5881 are from Kashmir, and 3985 from Jammu.

