Newly inaugurated bridges to play crucial role in connecting remote villages in J&K: LG

SRINAGAR: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges constructed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in 7 States/ UTs with International Borders. He dedicated the newly inaugurated bridges made by Border Roads Organization (BRO) to the nation.

He also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

Out of the 44 bridges, 10 bridges in J&K were inaugurated in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Space, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The 10 bridges of J&K inaugurated today were- Isham Bridge, Dahi Bridge, Dandi Bridge, Saniyal Bridge, Baniyari Bridge, AIK Bridge, Kallah Bridge, Madhun Bridge, Babban Bridge and Batha Bridge.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Border Roads Organization and every individual associated with the construction of these vital bridges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The day is special for J&K as 10, out of the 44 bridges being inaugurated today are for the UT, he said.

He observed that the newly inaugurated bridges would play a crucial role in strengthening the connectivity to the far flung areas of J&K and enhancing the operational efficiency of defence forces.

The bridges are crucial for the region for rapid development and defence purposes. Not only will connect people from remote parts of J&K to the rest of the nation but will also serve the defence forces here.

“I strongly believe that bridges are not only a critical component of a country’s infrastructure but they connect people and have power to change the destiny of a society and economy of the region”, he added.

The Prime Minister also believes that no nation can progress without giving special attention to infrastructure building.

Jammu and Kashmir is treading fast on the road to development, peace and prosperity. Development has reached remote villages of the UT and these bridges will further help connect many villages, the Lt Governor maintained.

Underlining the significance of newly inaugurated bridges, the Lt Governor observed that the bridge on Bandipora-Gurez road over Dahi Nallah would connect villages which used to remain cut off from even district headquarters for about half an year; the Madhun Bridge in Rajpura would facilitate the villagers as well as defence forces; the Dandi Bridge in Bhaderwah would help encourage more tourist inflow and the bridge over Babban Nallah in Samba would facilitate the locals as well as defence forces during peak monsoons. Similarly, the Batha Bridge over Batha Nallah in Samba would also provide much relief to the villagers as well as the forces during monsoons, he added.

Just as one Oresund Bridge helped boost the economy of Denmark, I firmly believe that these 10 bridges will also prove to be a boon for the UT. I am certain that these bridges will further facilitate journeys embarked upon by J&K since August last year, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor congratulated the DG BRO for his active efforts in providing these lifelines to villages of J&K.

“I extend my gratitude towards the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh for his able administration which shall increase operational efficiency of our forces,” the Lt Governor added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print