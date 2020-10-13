CIC operators protest, seek regularisation of services

SRINAGAR: The Community Information Centre (CIC) operators working in Rural Development Department on Monday demanding regularisation of their services in the department

Scores of the protesters from the various districts of the Kashmir Valley assembled here in Press Enclave under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir CIC operators Association and chanting the slogans “We want Justice,” and “We want regularisation of the services”.

The protesting CIC operators said that they are demanding the issuance of the formal regularisation order in favour of the all the CIC operators.

President of the Association Noor-ul- Nayeem Siddique said we have been recruited in the Rural Development Department in 2004 on the proper selection basis.

“In year 2014 the cabinet ordered framing of the regularisation policy in favour of the CIC operators. We have already completed all the formalities for the issuance of the regularisation orders. But it is unfortunate nothing has been done for us,” he said

“The case of the operators is moving from one department to another department. We are well-qualified youths having degrees like M- TECH, and MCA (Master of the Computer Application) which is serving the department on the ten thousand rupees. If all the formalities have been completed, why is the government not issuing formal orders in favor of the CIC operators,” Siddique said.

The protesting CIC operators request Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter and issue regularisation orders in their favor.

