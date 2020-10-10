Over 630 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 635 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, officials said.

The union territory’s COVID-19 tally has reached 83,064 and the death toll mounted to 1,313, they said.

“The UT recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — with 235 in Jammu and 400 in the Kashmir valley,” the officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 173 new cases, followed by 109 in Jammu, the officials said.

There are 10,796 active cases of the coronavirus disease, while 70,955 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Of the new deaths, three were recorded in Jammu and four in the valley.

