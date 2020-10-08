14 deaths, 621 mew cases

Srinagar: Fourteen deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 1282, whereas 621 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 81K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, seven casualties were reported from Kashmir. They include three deceased persons from Srinagar, two from Pulwama, and one each from Baramulla and Kupwara.

While seven other fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include three deceased persons from Jammu, two from Rajouri, and one each from Doda and Samba districts of Jammu.

So far 1282 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 880 in Kashmir, and 402 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 310 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (126), Budgam (88), Pulwama (72), Kupwara (70), Anantnag (69), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (40), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 209 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (39), Doda (37), Kathua (28), Samba (23), Udhampur (21), Poonch (17), Ramban and Kishtwar (11) each, and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 621 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 37 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 81, 097 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Among them, 361 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 260 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 143, followed by Budgam 51, Baramulla 50, Pulwama 25, Ganderbal 22, Anantnag 20, Kupwara 18, Bandipora 15, Shopian 12, and Kulgam 5.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 83, followed by Rajouri 36, Reasi 30, Doda 24, Samba 22, Kishtwar 21, Poonch 14, Kathua, Udhampur and Ramban 10 each.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 15978 total cases followed by Budgam with 5211, Baramulla 4690, Pulwama 4147, Kupwara 3812, Anantnag 3686, Bandipora 3628, Ganderbal 3051, Kulgam 2310, and Shopian 2075.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 14861, followed by Rajouri 2887, Udhampur 2426, Doda 2361, Kathua 2175, Poonch 1910, Samba 1915, Ramban 1422, Kishtwar 1456, and Reasi 1096.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 81097, which include 48588 in Kashmir and 32509 in Jammu.

The officials said that 2188 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 559 from Kashmir and 1629 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 67684, which include 41553 from Kashmir, and 26131 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 17, 61, 792 tests results available, a total of 81, 097 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 12131 active positive- cases, in which 6155 are from Kashmir, and 5976 from Jammu.

