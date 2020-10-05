44 new COVID-19 cases detected in Ladakh

Leh: Forty-four new cases of coronavirus were detected in Ladakh, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,521, officials said on Monday.

With 39 more patients cured of the contagion, the number of active cases in the region stands at 1,106 773 in Leh district and 333 in Kargil district, the officials said.

They said 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh district and another seven in Kargil district during the past 24 hours.

Ladakh had reported 61 COVID-related deaths, while 3,354 patients had recovered from the infection till Sunday evening.

The officials said 33 COVID patients were discharged in Leh and six others in Kargil on Sunday after their treatment.

