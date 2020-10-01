VC BGSBU congratulates 4 varsity passouts for qualifying J&K Civil Services

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Prof Javed Musarratbon Thursday congratulated four passouts of the varsity who cracked this year’s J&K Combined Competitive Examination result of which was announced by JKPSC on Tuesday.

The four students are Naseem Akram ( Civil Engg 2011 batch), Rahat Malik (Civil Engg 2012 batch), Rouhan Farooq (Civil Engg 2012 batch) and Vishal Deep Chandan (ERE 2012 batch).

A statement by a BGSBU spokesperson quoted VC Prof Musarrat expressing his eartiest congratulations to all the successful candidates who have qualified the premier examination, especially those from BGSBU who made it to the selection list this year and brought laurels to their family, community, and Alma mater. Prof Musarrat appreciated the hardwork of the selectees and their dedication for taking all the challenges and giving a good outcome.

Conveying his best wishes to the civil services seclectees, Prof Musarrat hoped that they will become the role model for others to emulate and follow as they strive to become future leaders with strong values.

The VC also wished an exciting career to all successful candidates and hoped that the newly qualified civil servants will be discharging their duties, maintaining absolute integrity, allegiance to the constitution and the law of the nation, patriotism, impartiality and transparency, providing succour to the general public.

Terming this as a big achievement for the university, Prof Musarrat complimented the teachers of School of Engineering and Technology and attributed this attainment to the collective efforts of faculty and students who have been “incessantly marching ahead to take Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University to the next level of excellence”.

