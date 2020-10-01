1,093 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally past 76,000; over 58,000 recover

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 1,093 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 76,163.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 58,552 patients have already recovered meaning there are 16, 413 active cases in the region, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 401 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 692 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 490 cases.
A total of 1198 people have died in J&K after contracting COVID-19.

