Work with utmost zeal for people’s welfare: J&K LG to elected representatives

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asked the elected public representatives and political leaders in the Union Territory on Wednesday to work with utmost zeal for the welfare of people and be their voice in highlighting their developmental needs and issues.

Sinha said this while interacting with a delegation of block development council (BDC) chairpersons and members and political leaders from Shopian district of south Kashmir, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

He asked the elected public representatives and political leaders to work with utmost zeal for the welfare of people and be their voice in highlighting their developmental needs and issues, the spokesperson added.

The members of the delegation apprised the LG of the various developmental issues and needs of the district and submitted a memorandum regarding the same, especially highlighting the need for the completion of a mandi at Shopian, strengthening of the road network, augmentation of water supply, upgrading the health facilities, including the establishment of a maternity hospital and rationalising the staff at the hospitals, and other issues of public importance, the spokesperson said.

He said the LG assured the members of the delegation that all the genuine issues raised by them will be addressed on merit.

