Covid claims 18 more lives, new cases above 1k again

Srinagar: Eighteen deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded during past 24 hours on Tuesday evening, taking the toll of victims to 1164, while 1081 fresh cases took the Covid tally to over 74k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, 11 casualties were reported from Jammu division. They include six deceased persons from Jammu district, three from Udhampur, and one each from Rajouri and Ramban districts.

Seven fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Srinagar district, two from Baramulla, and one each from Budgam, Anantnag, and Kupwara districts.

So far 1164 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 833 in Kashmir and 331 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 289 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (124), Budgam (82), Pulwama (68), Kupwara (67), Anantnag (63), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (37), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (28).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 180 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (31), Doda (27), Kathua (21), Samba (20), Udhampur (18), Poonch (12), Ramban (10), Kishtwar (7), and the lowest in Reasi (5).

With 1081 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 50 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 74,095 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among them, 441 cases were reported from Kashmir valley and 640 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 222, followed by Baramulla 62, Kupwara 36, Budgam 29, Pulwama and Ganderbal 24 each, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 9, Kulgam 7, and Shopian 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 337, followed by Rajouri 52, Udhampur 38, Kathua 37, Samba 29, Reasi 14, Doda and Kishtwar 11 each, Poonch 10, and Ramban 1.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 14,712 total cases followed by Budgam with 4820, Baramulla 4335, Pulwama 3909, Kupwara 3575, Anantnag 3503, Bandipora 3385, Ganderbal 2868, Kulgam 2260, and Shopian 2025.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 12,662, followed by Rajouri 2626, Doda 2193, Udhampur 2212, Kathua 2051, Poonch 1747, Samba 1738, Ramban 1323, Kishtwar 1206, and Reasi 945.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 74,095, which include 45,392 in Kashmir and 28,703 in Jammu.

Officials said that 1,250 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 635 from Kashmir and 615 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 55,517, which include 37,320 from Kashmir and 18,197 from Jammu division.

J&K currently has 17,414 active cases, in which 7,239 are from Kashmir and 10,175 from Jammu.

