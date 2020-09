Connect on Linked in

Shopian: Unknown gunmen on Saturday evening shot a youth in Nidoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district leaving him seriously wounded.

A police official identified the victim as Subzar Ahmad Naiko son of Abdul Rashid Naikoo saying he was shot at by suspected militants.

Subzar, he said, suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to a nearby district hospital for treatment.

Forces launched a manhunt to ban the attackers soon after. (KNO)

