300 doctors offering free telemedicine service to JK residents

Srinagar: A group of 300 doctors from across the world have come together to set up a free telemedicine consultation service in Jammu and Kashmir to serve non-COVID-19 patients who have suffered as the focus of the existing healthcare infrastructure has been on dealing with the pandemic.
Under the ‘Dial a Doctor’ programme, more than 300 doctors across the globe and from different specialties and sub-specialties provide voluntary health services to the patients.
Ehsaas International and Dard Welfare Society, in association with Kashmir Health Care Support Group, have initiated this healthcare consultative service, Hakim Mohammad Ilyas, general secretary of Ehsaas International, told PTI.
“Considering the adverse impact the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the existing health infrastructure of J&K, we decided to launch ‘Dial a Doctor’ programme wherein people would get access to quality health consultations and services without leaving the four walls of their houses,” he said.
—PTI
