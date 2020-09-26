TRF militant arrested in Anantnag, police say

Anantnag: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant of the Tehreek Resistance Front (TRF) from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A statement issued by police said that it along with 19 RR arrested Talib Ahmad Bhat a resident of Dehruna area of the district at Kapran, Doru.

Bhat, police said, was recruited by TRF commander Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam following which a video announcement was made of the sign up.

Police further said that a pistol, a pistol magazine with rounds and a hand grenade had been recovered from Bhat’s possession.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print