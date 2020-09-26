Thousands visit Advocate Qadri’s house at Tangmarg

Baramulla: Thousands of people including relatives, friends, lawyers, journalists, activists and civil society figures from across Kashmir on Friday visited Sheikhpora village in Tangmarg where Advocate Babar Qadri was laid to rest on Thursday night. The people offered special prayers at the grave of Qadri and offered their condolences to the family.
Qadri was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his home in Hawal area of Srinagar on Thursday evening. His body was brought to his native home in Tangmarg later in the evening and was laid to rest in the premises of a local shrine, opposite the main mosque in Sheikhpora village.
Mohammad Yasin Shah, Qadri’s father, and Qadri’s two brothers, sister, and his two minor daughters were present at their residence at Sheikhpora.
