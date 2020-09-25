Police constitute SIT to probe advocate Babar Qadri’s killing

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the killing of advocate Babar Qadri on Thursday night.

Babar was killed by unknown gunmen at his residence in Srinagar’s Hawal.

Kumar, who addressed a press conference this afternoon in Srinagar, said that the incident took place at 6:20 pm last evening when two masked men entered into his house as clients with files in their hands.

“They told Qadri that they had to discuss some accident related case but fired at this head with pistols. Qadri sustained four bullet wounds in his head and died on way to hospital,” Kumar said.

While fleeing, the militants fired a few bullets in air, he said.

Kumar said that they had constituted a SIT headed by SP Hazratbal that will probe the killing of Qadri. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print