Tral gunfight over without any collateral damage, says police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that the gunfight which broke out between militants and forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district this morning wherein an unidentified militant was killed, has concluded “without any collateral damage”.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that arms and ammunition had been recovered from the militant slain in the gunfight at Machama village of Tral while search was still going on in the area.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that the gunfight which broke out between militants and forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district this morning wherein an unidentified militant was killed, has concluded “without any collateral damage”.