Pak to hold election for Gilgit-Baltistan assembly on Nov 15

Islamabad: Pakistan has announced that the once-postponed election for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on November 15, amidst India’s objection to Islamabad’s moves in the strategically-located region.

President Dr Arif Alvi issued an official notification on Wednesday to fix the date of the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to announce Sunday, the 15th November 2020, as the poll day for the general elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly in terms of Section 57(1) of the Elections Act 2017, the statement said.

India has told Pakistan that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of the country by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession.

India has said the Government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

The polls in Gilgit-Baltistan were to be held on August 18, but the Election Commission on July 11 postponed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polling would be held on 24 general seats of the legislative assembly. The five-year term of the previous assembly had ended on June 24, bringing an end to the five-year rule of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

There are a total of 33 seats, but six are reserved for technocrats and three for women. The special seats are filled from nominations by the parties winning the polls according to their representation.

The election date has been announced amidst reported consultations to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan’s status to that of a full-fledged province.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between the Opposition leaders and Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on September 16.

