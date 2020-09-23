1,249 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 67,510

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 1249 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 67,510.
Of the cases reported today, 603 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 646 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 230 cases.
As per the data, there are 19,918 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 46,530 patients have recovered from the disease.
