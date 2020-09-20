LAHDC poll schedule announced

Voting to take place on Oct 16
Leh: The authorities in Union Territory of Ladakh have announced the schedule of Ladakh Autonomous Hill development Council (LAHDC) Leh polls.
The move comes amid opposition parties’ demand for postponement of the electoral exercise in the wake of border tension with China and surge in Covid cases.
In a notification issued by Saugat Biswas, Secretary election department, the voting will take place on October 16 in 26 constituencies of the Council.
Meanwhile, the district magistrate Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued an order for imposition of model code of conduct in the district and directed all the political parties and independent candidates to follow the guidelines for the smooth conduct of the exercise.
This will be the 6th election of Let Hill Council which was set up in 1995 when the erstwhile state of J&K was under direct central rule.
