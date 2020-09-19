2 militant associates held in south Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

AWANTIPORA: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two unidentified militant associates from Awantipora and Khrew areas in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A police statement said that “incriminating material” associated with the militant outfits Hizb-Ul -Mujahideen and Al-Badr has been recovered from the arrested duo.
It said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against them in Police Stations of Awantipora and Khrew.
