15 more die of Covid

Srinagar: Fifteen more deaths were recorded on Friday due to Covid-19 taking the toll of victims to 966, whereas 1330 fresh positive cases took Covid tally to over 61K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to officials, five fatalities were reported from Kashmir. They include one each from Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Bandipora, and Kulgam districts.

Ten deaths were reported from Jammu division. They include three from Jammu district, two from Doda, one each from Udhampur, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu.

So far 966 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 757 in Kashmir, and 209 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 261 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (114), Budgam (75), Pulwama (63), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (60), Kulgam (43), Shopian (30), Bandipora (31), and the lowest in Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 120 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (20), Doda (17), Kathua (14), Samba (10), Udhampur (9), Poonch (7), Ramban (5), Reasi (4), and the lowest in Kishtwar (3).

With 1330 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 70 travellers, the overall tally reached 61, 041 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Among them, 658 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 672 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 237, followed by Bandipora 65, Baramulla 64, Budgam 62, Anantnag 60, Kupwara 52, Ganderbal 44, Pulwama 41, Kulgam 19, and Shopian 14.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 221, followed by Doda 86, Poonch 77, Rajouri 62, Samba 53, Ramban 47, Kathua 42, Kishtwar 35, Udhampur 31, and Reasi 18.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 12637 total cases followed by Budgam with 4217, Baramulla 3726, Pulwama 3413, Anantnag 3151, Bandipora 3083, Kupwara 3079, Ganderbal 2410, Kulgam 2154, and Shopian 1916.

In Jammu division, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 9650, followed by Rajouri 1923, Udhampur 1716, Kathua 1619, Doda 1350, Samba 1296, Poonch 1239, Ramban 969, Kishtwar 792, and Reasi 701.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 61041, which include 39786 in Kashmir and 21255 in Jammu.

The officials said that 784 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 490 from Kashmir and 294 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 39305, which include 30082 from Kashmir, and 9223 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 13, 45, 750 tests results available, a total of 61, 041 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 20770 active positive- cases, in which 8947 are from Kashmir, and 11823 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print