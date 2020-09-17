Missing elderly man found dead in Kupwara woods

Baramulla: The body of a missing elderly man was found on Wednesday in a forest area two days after he went missing in Kupwara district. Official reports said that a person named Abdul Kabir Mir, 70, resident of Waisa Banpora village of Handwara in Kupwara district, had gone missing from his home two days ago.

His family members searched for him at every possible place but could not find him, whereupon they filled a missing report at the nearby police station Vilgam.

On Wednesday, some people informed the police that they had seen a dead body in the nearby forest. A team of police along with family members and other people reached the spot and picked up the body. It was sent for post-mortem after identification.

Initial reports suggest that the man might have been attacked and killed by a wild animal, though police have said that an investigation is on.

The body of the elderly man was later handed over to his family for last rites.

