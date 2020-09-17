50 million US$ from World Bank project to be used for healthcare in J&K

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday gave its nod to a World Bank assisted project for strengthening healthcare institutions, by way of providing equipment for intensive care units/operation theatres, laboratories and power back-up systems at the district level, gas pipelines at SDH/CHC level, and critical care ambulances.

The Council accorded sanction to procurement/installation of equipments including critical care ambulances for hospitals through J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd and establishment of manifold and gas pipeline system in the proposed SDHs/CHCs of Jammu & Kashmir through Mechanical Engineering Department.

The World Bank assisted project is part of the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), which has seven components aimed at reconstruction of damaged infrastructure. One of its components is Contingent Emergency Response for any crisis or emergency. This component came into effect only during the prevailing situation due to Covid -19 pandemic.

It was following the request of Government of Jammu & Kashmir that the World Bank agreed to finance 50 million US$ for the project. The J&K Medical Supplies Corporation has been incorporated as Project Implementation Unit (PIU) for implementation of this component.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print