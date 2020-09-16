Staffers employed on hospital development funds hold protest, demand pending wages

SRINAGAR: All Jammu and Kashmir Hospital Development Fund Health Employees Union on Tuesday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding release of their pending wages and implementation of the minimum wages Act.

The employees working on hospital development fund from various areas of the Kashmir valley assembled here in press enclave chanting the slogans “we want justice”, “release of the pending wages”, and “implementation of the minimum wages Act”.

The protesting employees said they are attending their duties on a regular basis in this pandemic situation, but their wages have not been released by the department for the last six months.

State President of the All Jammu and Kashmir Hospital Development Fund Health Employees Union, Mir Nissar Ahmad said that we are taking our wages from the hospital development fund. We are front line workers in the health department which are working in this pandemic situation but our wages are pending in the department for the last six months.

“We are those employees who have left their homes in this pandemic situation and are providing the proper services to the department. Despite attending our duties on regular basis in the department but our families is also facing the financial crisis in their homes as our wages is still pending in the department,” Mir said

He said that we are demanding the government to provide our wages from the finance department not from the hospital development fund.

The protesting employees said that the government should take necessary steps for the implementation of the minimum wages Act and regularize those employees which are working in the department from the last 20 years.

They protesting health employees also requested the LG of the Jammu and Kashmir and Director of the Health services Kashmir to look into the matter and release of their pending wages so they can provide the financial support to their families,

