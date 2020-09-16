KEG condemns, says ‘it has become a routine’

Srinagar: The Kashmir Editors’ Guild (KEG) has condemned the use of force against journalists who were covering the gun battle at Marwal Pampore on Tuesday. At least one of them, Kamran Yousuf, was injured in the attack by the cops. Kamran works for a Delhi-based news portal.

Kamran told reporters that he had gone to cover the encounter and well before he could start work, paramilitary men asked him to go away. As he was moving away from the spot, the security detail of a DySP rank police officer pounced upon him without any reason and beat him ruthlessly. He somehow fled and reached hospital with the help of his colleagues where the doctors treated him. He will have to stay bed-ridden for many days owing to his leg injury.

The editors’ body has asked authorities to let the media carry out its professional duties. The KEG has urged the police leadership in Kashmir to sensitise field staff about operations of the media and also to investigate the Marwal assault.

The KEG said that the Marwal attack was not the first incident of its kind. “It has emerged as a routine for the police and security forces to assault the journalists while covering the happenings on the ground,” it said in a statement.

The Guild has urged the LG Jammu and Kashmir to personally look into the assault.

