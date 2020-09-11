Omar presides over meet of party’s North Zone functionaries

Srinagar : A meet of party’s North Zone functionaries was held here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Sri. The meeting was presided over by the Party Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah.

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani; MP Baramulla and North Zone President Muhammad Akbar Lone, Senior Leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan , Mir Saifullah, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Nazir Gurezi, Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous; Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, North Zone Vice President Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri; Kafil Ul Rahman, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Syed Rafiq Shah, Reyaz Bedar, Farooq Shah, Khwaja Muhammad Yaqoob, G R Naz, Nazir Ahmed Malik, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Adv. Hilal Ahmed Lone, Irshad kar, Adv Shahid Ali Shah were present.

On the occasion the participants unanimously reiterated their support to the efforts of the Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah for the restoration of the constitutional position of J&K, which was unconstitutionally and unilaterally rescinded on the 5th of August last year.

Omar Abdullah discussed the party affairs with the functionaries and office bearers. Issues concerning the people were also discussed on the occasion. Exhorting the functionaries, he said, “We are in an unprecedented situation, which calls for a unified approach based on compassion and the spirit of togetherness, the trademark of our politics.”

The vice president appreciated the North Zone parent body, YNC, women’s wing functionaries for their perseverance and conviction with which they held the party flag high even during the most trying times and hoped that the zone would keep up with the hard work and dedication towards making the party stronger at grass roots level. He said the party’s love was deeply etched in the hearts of people of all regions of J&K and that it was the prime duty of party functionaries and leaders to highlight issues concerning people. He also exhorted the party functionaries to come to the rescue of those people who are suffering on one account or the other due to the prevailing COVID-19 induced crises.

The party vice president asked the participants to walk shoulder to shoulder with the people during the prevailing crises, saying that the party was the all weather friend of the people of J&K. He asked them to increase their efforts to assist people in their fight against the challenges thrown at them due to the prevailing situation. He also asked the functionaries to share the trepidation of deprived and needy and offer support in whichever way they can. In his interaction with the functionaries he underscored that the primary duty of the political class was to serve people and that during prevailing crises like situation it becomes more obligatory for party workers, functionaries to be in constant touch with people.

While expressing outrage on the continuous incarceration of many, the participants said the kith and kin of those in detention are worried about their wellbeing, and have had no respite since August last year. The participants that included constituency in-charges, district presidents, YNC and women’s wing delegates spoke individually and highlighted the trepidation of people in their areas on account of the previous clamp down and subsequent COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The functionaries also highlighted the widespread administrative inertia, development deficit and lack of accountability on ground. The meeting lasted for hours altogether and saw active participation of each and every functionary. The functionaries conscientiously discussed various issues concerning the party in particular and people in general.

