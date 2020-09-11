Agromet Field Unit –Srinagar holds series of Webinars on mobile apps benefiting farmers

SRINAGAR: A series of webinars on different mobile application for the benefit of farming community were conducted by Agromet Field Unit-Srinagar on Thursday in collaboration with Met Centre Srinagar, IMD, New Delhi and NAHEP, SKUAST-K in which more than 75 officers from SKUAST-K and line departments participated.

Prof (Dr).Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, the Chief Guest of the event presented the current status of crop production and role of university in improving the productivity in agriculture and horticulture sector in accordance with climate change. Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension SKUAST-K who was the guest of honour briefed the participant about future developments for improvisation of weather forecast and dissemination of agro-advisories and the need of outreach to the farmer’s.

Special guest Sonum Lotus, Scientist (E) IMD, Rambagh threw light on services of AAS and improvement of the quality of agromet advisory bulletins and its dissemination in future.The meeting was attended by all Programme coordinators, of KVKs all over J&K, Ladakh, Chief Horticulture Officers, Chief Agriculture Officers, SDAO’s AEO, Technical Officers of AMFU’s, SMS of DAMU’s and other officers from the line department. Dr.Sameera Qayoom, Nodal Officer welcomed the dignitaries and briefed the audience about the user friendly apps launched by IMD and their importance for common man in general and farmers in particular.Dr Latief Ahmad Scientist SKUAST-K discussed Damini: A Lighting Alert and Mausam app,and their importance and uses. Dr. B. A. Lone briefed the participants about Meghdood App which is another important tool for agro-advisory services.

Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. R.H Kanth.

