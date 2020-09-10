Drowned Bandipora man’s body fished out from Wular after 9 days

Bandipora: The body of a 45-year-old man who had drowned last week near Zalwan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was fished out on Thursday morning from Wular Lake in Laharwalpora area.

An official said that the body of the deceased identified as Hussain Ahmad Khatana son of Makhna Khatana a resident of Tanghat Pethkoot has been fished out after nine days from Wular Lake.

He said that the man had drowned while grazing his cattle in Zalwan area.

The body has been taken to district hospital Bandipora and after medical and legal formalities the body will be handed over to legal heirs for last rites, the official added. (KNO)

