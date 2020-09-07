Cases setting new record every day, Jammu now leading

Of 1316 new cases, 451 in Jammu district; 7 deaths each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions

Srinagar: The Covid-19 surge in Jammu and Kashmir scaled another high on Sunday as 1,316 persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus. Of them, 648 were reported positive from Kashmir and 668 from Jammu division. The new patients included 100 travellers.

As per officials, Srinagar reported 185 cases, Budgam 61, Ganderbal 82, Anantnag 61, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 93, Baramulla 59, Pulwama 49, Kulgam 11, and Shopian 7.

In Jammu division, Jammu reported 451 cases, Kishtwar 19, Reasi 8, Kathua 31, Udhampur 14, Samba 28, Rajouri 42, Poonch 26, and Doda 36.

Meanwhile, 14 deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll of victims to 784.

According to officials, seven deceased persons were from Kashmir and seven from Jammu.

So far, 784 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 686 in Kashmir and 98 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 237 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (104), Budgam (65), Pulwama (57), Anantnag (52), Kupwara (54), Kulgam (38), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26) and Ganderbal (25).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 63 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (six), five in Poonch, nine in Kathua, four in Udhampur, four in Samba, one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

